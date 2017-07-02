Sports

July 02, 2017 7:10 AM

Triathlete dies during cycling stage of Ironman Austria

The Associated Press
KLAGENFURT, Austria

A participant in the Ironman Austria triathlon has died during the cycling stage of the full-distance competition.

Local media report the man, a 58-year-old Austrian, suddenly fell off his bike and received medical support on the track before being brought to a hospital by helicopter.

Organizers, who have not confirmed the athlete's identity or his cause of death, say "our thoughts are with his family and friends, whom we have offered our full support."

The event, consisting of a 3.8-kilometer swim, a 180K road cycle race, and a 42.195K run, was won by 2008 Olympic triathlon champion Jan Frodeno of Germany in 7 hours, 57 minutes, 20 seconds.

