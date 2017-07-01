Sports

July 01, 2017 5:56 PM

Amir Johnson gets 1 year, $11 million deal with 76ers

By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer

The Philadelphia 76ers added a second veteran during the opening day of free agency, agreeing to a one-year, $11 million contract with forward Amir Johnson.

Johnson's agent, Kevin Bradbury, confirmed the deal that was first reported Saturday by ESPN.

That came hours after the 76ers added another veteran to their young core by giving a $23 million, one-year contract to guard J.J. Redick.

Johnson spent the last two seasons with Boston, starting 77 games last season for the team that finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference. The 12-year pro has started at least 72 games in four straight seasons and for his career has averaged 7.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while also playing for Detroit and Toronto.

