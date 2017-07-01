Tampa Bay Rays' Logan Morrison high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Tampa Bay Rays' Logan Morrison high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Saturday, July 1, 2017. Patrick Semansky AP Photo
Tampa Bay Rays' Logan Morrison high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Saturday, July 1, 2017. Patrick Semansky AP Photo

Sports

July 01, 2017 5:48 PM

Morrison hits 2 HRs as Rays breeze past Orioles 10-3

By DAVID GINSBURG AP Sports Writer
BALTIMORE

Logan Morrison homered twice, Wilson Ramos hit a three-run drive and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Dylan Bundy and the Baltimore Orioles 10-3 on Saturday.

Steven Souza had a solo shot for the Rays, who have 23 home runs in their last 12 games. Morrison, who connected in the first inning and again in the third, has 24 for the season — a career high.

Jake Odorizzi (5-3) was the beneficiary of Tampa Bay's 14-hit attack, which included four doubles. The right-hander pitched five innings, allowing at least three earned runs for the sixth start in a row. He also yielded a home run in his 12th successive appearance, a club record.

The Rays will seek to complete a three-game sweep on Sunday. They are already assured their first series win against Baltimore after going 0-5-1 since April 2016.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

VIDEO: Dust Devils fall to Volcanoes in 12 innings

VIDEO: Dust Devils fall to Volcanoes in 12 innings 1:11

VIDEO: Dust Devils fall to Volcanoes in 12 innings
VIDEO: Dust Devils 3B Boomer White promoted to Lake Elsinore 1:25

VIDEO: Dust Devils 3B Boomer White promoted to Lake Elsinore
VIDEO: Aldemar Burgos helps Tri-City top Spokane 5-1 1:00

VIDEO: Aldemar Burgos helps Tri-City top Spokane 5-1

View More Video

Sports Videos