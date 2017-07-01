Sports

July 01, 2017 10:32 AM

AP Source: Cavs offer guard Kyle Korver new contract

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND

A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Cavaliers have offered free agent Kyle Korver a new contract.

The person says the expected move came after the free agency negotiating period opened at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. The person spoke to The Associated Press Saturday on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

Korver made $5.2 million last season. He joined the Cavs midway through last season, coming over in a trade from Atlanta. He is one of the league's best outside shooters is expected to draw interest from other teams but the 36-year-old has expressed a desire to stay with Cleveland after making it to his first NBA Finals.

Korver led the league in 3-point percentage (45) and averaged 10.8 points in 35 games for the Cavs.

