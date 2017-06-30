Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Foltynewicz works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Foltynewicz works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Ben Margot AP Photo
June 30, 2017 9:54 PM

Braves Foltynewicz allows hit in 9th

The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif.

Mike Foltynewicz lost his no-hit bid for Atlanta when Matt Olson clobbered a 3-2 pitch into the elevated right-field seats leading off the ninth inning of the Braves' game with the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.

Trying for just the major leagues' second no-hitter of the season, Foltynewicz struck out eight and walked four while pitching into the ninth for the first time and outdueling Sonny Gray. The Braves have 14 no-hitters, the last by Kent Mercker at the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 8, 1994.

