Sports

June 30, 2017 8:54 PM

AP Source: Rockets re-sign Nene to 4-year deal

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI AP Basketball Writer

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Houston Rockets have reached agreement with Nene on a four-year deal worth $15 million.

The sides came to an agreement Friday shortly before the free agent market opened, ensuring that Nene would remain with a team that just acquired star point guard Chris Paul. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been officially announced.

Nene will turn 35 in September. He averaged 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in 67 games and is a trusted interior presence for a team that makes its living shooting 3-pointers and scoring at the rim.

The Houston Chronicle first reported the agreement.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

VIDEO: Dust Devils fall to Volcanoes in 12 innings

VIDEO: Dust Devils fall to Volcanoes in 12 innings 1:11

VIDEO: Dust Devils fall to Volcanoes in 12 innings
VIDEO: Dust Devils 3B Boomer White promoted to Lake Elsinore 1:25

VIDEO: Dust Devils 3B Boomer White promoted to Lake Elsinore
VIDEO: Aldemar Burgos helps Tri-City top Spokane 5-1 1:00

VIDEO: Aldemar Burgos helps Tri-City top Spokane 5-1

View More Video

Sports Videos