Katie Ledecky swims on her way to winning the women's 400-meter freestyle at the U.S. swimming national championships in Indianapolis, Friday, June 30, 2017. Michael Conroy AP Photo
Sports

June 30, 2017 5:47 PM

Katie Ledecky races to 3rd individual title at US nationals

By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS

Katie Ledecky led wire-to-wire in the 400-meter freestyle Friday night for her third title of the week in the U.S. National Championships.

Ledecky broke her own U.S. Open record with a time of 3 minutes, 58.44 seconds. Leah Smith was second in 4:03.77 — the third time this week the duo went one-two.

Ledecky has qualified in four individual events for the world championships next month.

Lilly King raced to her third victory in three nights, setting a championship record with a time of 1:04.95 in the 100 breaststroke. She swept the three breaststroke titles.

The other winners were Kevin Cordes, who retook the American record in the men's 100 breast at 58.74, 32-year-old Matt Grevers in the men's 100 backstroke, and Kathleen Baker in the women's 100 back.

