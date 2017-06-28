An MLB catcher was literally bowled over by this star softball player’s pitch

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:25 VIDEO: Dust Devils 3B Boomer White promoted to Lake Elsinore Pause 1:00 VIDEO: Aldemar Burgos helps Tri-City top Spokane 5-1 1:18 VIDEO: Asuncion talks about early season success with Dust Devils 1:42 VIDEO: Dust Devils cruise past Indians 10-0 in home opener 0:11 Minor league baseball player smashes stadium light with monster home run 1:51 VIDEO: Seahawks spend the day with Tri-City kids 2:06 VIDEO: Kamiakin's Stapleton, Wa-Hi's Lesmeister are All-Area Athletes of the Year 1:56 Dust Devils ready to open season 2:01 Take a hike along Falls Creek Falls 2:08 VIDEO: Jimmy Shane returns to the Tri-Cities Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera struggled to catch heaters from Oklahoma softball ace Paige Parker before Parker threw the first pitch at the Royals game June 20. Courtesy of Oklahoma Athletics

