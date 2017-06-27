Sports

June 27, 2017 11:55 PM

Tulane men's basketball to start 3-year Florida State series

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

The Tulane men's basketball team has agreed to a three-year series with Atlantic Coast Conference member Florida State beginning this season.

Coach Mike Dunleavy Sr. says Tulane will travel to Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, Dec. 10, to face the Seminoles for a neutral site contest at Amalie Arena. In 2018-19, the Green Wave will host Florida State, before traveling to Tallahassee during the 2019-20 non-conference slate.

Dunleavy, in a news release Tuesday, said they're excited about the matchup and the challenge. Florida State compiled a 26-9 record last season, including an 18-0 mark at home.

It has been over 20 years since the programs last met on Dec. 5, 1995, when Tulane claimed a 78-77 home victory.

Florida State leads the all-time series, 23-12.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

VIDEO: Dust Devils 3B Boomer White promoted to Lake Elsinore

VIDEO: Dust Devils 3B Boomer White promoted to Lake Elsinore 1:25

VIDEO: Dust Devils 3B Boomer White promoted to Lake Elsinore
VIDEO: Aldemar Burgos helps Tri-City top Spokane 5-1 1:00

VIDEO: Aldemar Burgos helps Tri-City top Spokane 5-1
VIDEO: Asuncion talks about early season success with Dust Devils 1:18

VIDEO: Asuncion talks about early season success with Dust Devils

View More Video

Sports Videos