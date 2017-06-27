New York Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury watches his single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, June 26, 2017, in Chicago.
New York Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury watches his single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, June 26, 2017, in Chicago. Paul Beaty AP Photo
Sports

June 27, 2017 8:57 PM

Ellsbury ties odd Rose mark for most catcher's interference

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Jacoby Ellsbury of the New York Yankees has tied Pete Rose's obscure record for reaching base the most times in a career on catcher's interference.

Ellsbury did it for the 29th time Tuesday night. His bat tipped the mitt of Chicago White Sox catcher Kevan Smith on a swing in the ninth inning and Ellsbury was awarded first base.

Ellsbury set a single-season mark last year by doing it 12 times. This was the third time he nicked a catcher's mitt this season.

Rose, baseball's all-time hits leader, had 15,890 plate appearances in his career. Ellsbury matched the odd mark in only 5,129.

