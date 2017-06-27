Sports

June 27, 2017 5:38 PM

Anthony Young, RHP who lost record 27 in a row, dies at 51

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Former New York Mets pitcher Anthony Young, who set a major league record with 27 straight losses, has died. He was 51.

The Mets said Young died Tuesday in Houston after a long illness. He had told former teammates this spring that he had a brain tumor.

Young's streak of losses began in 1992 with the Mets and stretched into the next season. In all, the drought spanned 74 appearances.

The right-hander often pitched well during the streak, and posted 15 saves in 1992. But he went 2-14 that season and then 1-16 the next year.

Young joined the Chicago Cubs in 1994 and finished with Houston in 1996. He was 15-48 with a 3.89 ERA in his career.

