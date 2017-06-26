Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Ricky Nolasco throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 26, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Ricky Nolasco throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 26, 2017, in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong AP Photo
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Ricky Nolasco throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 26, 2017, in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong AP Photo

Sports

June 26, 2017 10:29 PM

Nolasco ends winless drought, Angels end Dodgers' win streak

BY JILL PAINTER LOPEZ Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Ricky Nolasco pitched into the seventh inning to pick up his first win in almost exactly two months, Yunel Escobar drove in two runs and the Los Angeles Angels snapped the Dodgers' 10-game winning streak, 4-0 on Monday night.

Nolasco (3-9) gave up five hits while striking out five and walking two in 6 2/3 innings. He left the game after getting hit by a line drive by Enrique Hernandez. Nolasco was 0-7 in 10 starts since beating Oakland on April 27.

The Dodgers also ended a streak of 17 consecutive games with at least one home run, which was tied for the longest stretch since moving to Los Angeles before the 1958 season.

Danny Espinosa had a sacrifice fly and Martin Maldonado added a solo homer to help the Angels win for the fourth time in five games.

Dodgers starter Rich Hill (4-4) gave up three runs and four hits in seven innings, striking out seven and walking two.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

VIDEO: Dust Devils 3B Boomer White promoted to Lake Elsinore

VIDEO: Dust Devils 3B Boomer White promoted to Lake Elsinore 1:25

VIDEO: Dust Devils 3B Boomer White promoted to Lake Elsinore
VIDEO: Aldemar Burgos helps Tri-City top Spokane 5-1 1:00

VIDEO: Aldemar Burgos helps Tri-City top Spokane 5-1
VIDEO: Asuncion talks about early season success with Dust Devils 1:18

VIDEO: Asuncion talks about early season success with Dust Devils

View More Video

Sports Videos