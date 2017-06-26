Stars acquire defenseman Marc Methot in a trade with Vegas

FILE- This May 15, 2017 file photo shows Ottawa Senators' Marc Methot 3) watching from the bench during the third period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. The Dallas Stars have acquired Methot in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights. The teams announced the deal Monday, June 26, 2017 less than a week since the Golden Knights took Methot in the expansion draft from the Ottawa Senators.