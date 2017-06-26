Sports

June 26, 2017 4:30 AM

Crystal Palace set to announce new manager

The Associated Press
LONDON

Crystal Palace will hold a news conference on Monday to announce its new manager.

British media are reporting that the Premier League club will hire former Netherlands defender Frank De Boer, who was fired by Inter Milan in November after 14 matches and 84 days in charge.

De Boer led Ajax to four straight Dutch league titles during his time at the club from 2010-16, and was assistant coach of the Netherlands when the country reached the World Cup final in 2010.

A cultured left-footed center back, De Boer made 112 appearances for the Netherlands from 1990-2004 and played for Barcelona during his career before retiring in 2006.

Palace, whose owners are American, has been without a manager since Sam Allardyce quit last month.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

VIDEO: Dust Devils 3B Boomer White promoted to Lake Elsinore

VIDEO: Dust Devils 3B Boomer White promoted to Lake Elsinore 1:25

VIDEO: Dust Devils 3B Boomer White promoted to Lake Elsinore
VIDEO: Aldemar Burgos helps Tri-City top Spokane 5-1 1:00

VIDEO: Aldemar Burgos helps Tri-City top Spokane 5-1
VIDEO: Asuncion talks about early season success with Dust Devils 1:18

VIDEO: Asuncion talks about early season success with Dust Devils

View More Video

Sports Videos