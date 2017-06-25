Brazilian super-volunteer is back _ at her 2nd Confed Cup

Confederations Cup volunteer Mathilde Molla smiles at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Sunday, June 25, 2017. She has been at the World Cup, European Championship, Olympic Games and Confederations Cup. It's not some extraordinary player or coach. Rather, a super-volunteer. Mathilde Molla, a 54-year old Brazilian, developed a passion for volunteering at international tournaments after her first event in the 2013 Confederations Cup in her native country. She was back at it a year later at the World Cup in Brazil, volunteered at the 2014 South American Games in Santiago, Chile, the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto, the 2016 Euros in France and is now in Russia for her second Confederations Cup. Alexander Zemlianichenko AP Photo