Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison celebrates as he arrives at home after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, June 24, 2017, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson AP Photo
Sports

June 24, 2017 7:22 PM

Mercer, Harrison homer in Pittsburgh's win over St. Louis

By WARREN MAYES Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

Jordy Mercer and Josh Harrison homered and starter Gerrit Cole pitched six innings, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night.

Cole (6-6) extended his winning streak to three games, allowing five hits and one run with five strikeouts and two walks.

In Cole's four losing starts from May 22 through June 8, he surrendered 23 runs in 19 1/3 innings. Since then, he has reeled off three solid starts. Before Saturday, he allowed just three hits and one run in seven innings in each of his previous two starts.

Pittsburgh has won four of its last six games.

Slumping St. Louis has dropped eight of its last 11. The 33-40 start for the Cardinals is their worst since 2007.

