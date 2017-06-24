Mitrione pummels Emelianenko in Bellator heavyweight bout

FILE - At left, in an Aug. 17, 2013, file photo, Chael Sonnen looks on after his win against Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua, of Brazil, in their UFC Mixed Martial Arts light heavyweight bout in Boston. At right, in a Nov. 19, 2011, file photo, Wanderlei Silva reacts before fighting Cung Le during at a UFC Mixed Martial Arts middleweight bout in San Jose, Calif. Sonnen fights Silva on Saturday night, June 24, 2017, at Madison Square Garden in the biggest card in Bellator history. File AP Photo