Columbus Crew's Federico Higuain, top, celebrates his goal against the Montreal Impact during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete AP Photo

Sports

June 24, 2017 7:06 PM

Federico Higuain scores twice, Crew beat Impact 4-1

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Federico Higuain scored two more goals and the Columbus Crew beat the Montreal Impact 4-1 on Saturday night.

Higuain has five goals in his last four MLS games. He leads the Crew (8-9-1) with nine.

Higuain scored in the 17th minute on a free kick a few yards outside the box that flicked off the head of a defender in the Montreal wall. He scored on a left-footed shot in the 88th off an assist from Adam Jahn.

The Crew's Kekuta Manneh, who had just entered the match, scored in the 70th on a loose ball in front of the net. Ola Kamara added another goal in the 72nd off a cross from Manneh.

Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored for Montreal (4-8-4) in the 19th.

Columbus won both games against Montreal this season, snapping the Impact's unbeaten streak at four.

  Comments  

