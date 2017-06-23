Dodgers' Urias to have season-ending shoulder surgery

FILE - In this May 9, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws during the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Los Angeles. Urias, the Dodgers’ top prospect, needs shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season. The 20-year-old is scheduled to have his left anterior capsule repaired Tuesday, June 27. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo