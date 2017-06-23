Late cousin inspires BYU running back Squally Canada

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2016, file photo, BYU running back Squally Canada celebrates during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona in Glendale, Ariz. Canada was ready to quit the BYU football team this spring after violence shook up his life. The junior running back couldn't hold off tears at Friday, June 23, 2017, media day as he spoke about a cousin who was killed and a friend who was shot during a two-week stretch in California. Rick Scuteri, File AP Photo