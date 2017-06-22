NBA draft pick Markelle Fultz has already committed his first social media flub

Well that didn’t take long.
Just a few hours after basketball star Markelle Fultz was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the top pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday, he seemingly forgot to mention the team that had just picked him in a post on Instagram.
"Excited to head to (City) and join the (team name)."—Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/eUzTf7fs46— Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) June 23, 2017
Fultz, who played college basketball at the University of Washington, was widely recognized as the likely No. 1 pick in Thursday’s draft, and the 76ers had even made a trade days earlier to ensure they would get him. So it would seem that Fultz’s team could have probably filled in the necessary (city) and (team name) before the usual draft-night craziness.
But there is always an element of uncertainty where the draft is concerned, so perhaps out of an abundance of caution, they did not, and instead seemed to clearly copy and paste promotional text supplied to them from Tissot, a watch company and sponsor of the draft.
The post was quickly deleted and replaced with a corrected version.
Seemingly confirming the perception that the text Fultz was using in his post was prefabricated for him by Tissot, a handful of other draft picks, including De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Frank Ntilikina and Zach Collins all used extremely similar phrasing in Instagram posts of their own. Only Fultz, however, forgot to include the franchise he was selected by.
