Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox poses for photos while walking the red carpet before the start of the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in New York.
Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox poses for photos while walking the red carpet before the start of the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in New York. Frank Franklin II AP Photo
Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox poses for photos while walking the red carpet before the start of the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in New York. Frank Franklin II AP Photo

Sports

June 22, 2017 5:12 PM

Kings select Kentucky point guard De'Aaron Fox with 5th pick

By JOSH DUBOW AP Sports Writer
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

The Sacramento Kings have selected Kentucky point guard De'Aaron Fox with the fifth pick in the NBA draft.

Sacramento had a glaring need for a point guard with Darren Collison, Ty Lawson and Langston Galloway all headed to unrestricted free agency next month and general manager Vlade Divac pounced Thursday when Fox was available.

Fox is extremely quick and a skilled ball handler who showed the ability to get to the basket in his one season at Kentucky. He boosted his stock when he outplayed UCLA's Lonzo Ball in the Sweet Sixteen, scoring 39 points in a Wildcats win.

Fox averaged 16.7 points, 4.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

VIDEO: Aldemar Burgos helps Tri-City top Spokane 5-1

VIDEO: Aldemar Burgos helps Tri-City top Spokane 5-1 1:00

VIDEO: Aldemar Burgos helps Tri-City top Spokane 5-1
VIDEO: Asuncion talks about early season success with Dust Devils 1:18

VIDEO: Asuncion talks about early season success with Dust Devils
VIDEO: Dust Devils cruise past Indians 10-0 in home opener 1:42

VIDEO: Dust Devils cruise past Indians 10-0 in home opener

View More Video

Sports Videos