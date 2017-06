Hanford's Joe Gauthier wins the 4A boys 100 meters in a time of 10.46 seconds. Hanford's Lele Williams (Lane 6) and Nyenuchi Okemgbo (Lane 5) finish second and third in the 4A girls 300 hurdles. The Kamiakin girls finish second in the 4x200 relay in a time of 1:43.21. Kennewick's Johan Correa places second in the boys 3A 800 meters in a time of 1:54.73, which is a personal best and school record.