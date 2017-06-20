Cavaliers in chaos after GM leaves on eve of pivotal summer

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 30, 2015, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert answers a question before an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin have decided to part ways following three consecutive trips to the NBA Finals. Gilbert said in a statement Monday, June 19, 2017, that the Cavaliers will not extend Griffin's current contract when it expires June 30. Tony Dejak, File AP Photo