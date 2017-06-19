Oregon State's KJ Harrison, left, is followed by celebrating teammates after he hit a grand slam in the sixth inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game against LSU in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 19, 2017. Steven Kwan, Michael Gretler and Trevor Lamach also scored on the play.
Sports

June 19, 2017 8:10 PM

Beavers' streak at 23; Harrison slam fuels 13-1 win over LSU

By ERIC OLSON AP Sports Writer
OMAHA, Neb.

Bryce Fehmel limited LSU to two hits in eight innings, KJ Harrison hit the first College World Series grand slam at TD Ameritrade Park, and Oregon State beat LSU 13-1 for its 23rd straight win Monday night.

The top-seeded Beavers (56-4), who matched the school-record win streak they set earlier this season, took control of Bracket 1. They don't play again until Friday, and need one more win to advance to next week's best-of-three finals.

LSU (49-18) had its 17-game win streak end with its most lopsided CWS loss since a 20-6 throttling by Cal State Fullerton in 1994. The Tigers face elimination when they play Florida State on Wednesday.

Starter Eric Walker (8-2) left the game in the third inning because of forearm tightness. Caleb Gilbert held the Beavers for a couple of innings, but they capitalized on a couple of LSU misplays to go up 3-0 in the fifth.

Harrison's slam made it 8-0 in the sixth.

Fehmel (6-2) wiggled out of a mini jam in the fifth before Zach Watson's homer in the seventh allowed LSU to avoid getting shut out for the first time in its 62 CWS games.

  Comments  

