Sports

June 19, 2017 8:13 AM

Kyrgios retires injured during 1st round at Queens

The Associated Press
LONDON

Nick Kyrgios retired with an injury after losing the opening set 7-6 (3) to Donald Young in the first round at Queen's on Monday, the latest setback for the Australian player.

The ninth-seeded Kyrgios slipped during the second point of the ninth game with the score at 4-4 and required treatment on his left hip, which he said has been giving him pain for the last seven months.

After losing the tiebreaker, he picked up his bag and shook hands with Young.

Kyrgios might be a doubt for Wimbledon, which begins July 3.

Earlier, fifth-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 6-2, and sixth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov defeated Ryan Harrison 6-3, 6-1.

Defending champion Andy Murray plays his opening match on Tuesday.

  Comments  

