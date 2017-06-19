Sports

June 19, 2017 12:40 AM

Wright-Phillips scores 2 late goals, Red Bulls beat Union

The Associated Press
CHESTER, Pennsylvania

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored two late goals and the New York Red Bulls beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0 in Major League Soccer on Sunday.

Wright-Phillips put a sliding one-touch, off a cross from Kemar Lawrence, into the net from a step inside the 6-yard box in the 87th minute to give the Red Bulls (7-7-2) a 1-0 lead. It was New York's first road goal since Wright-Phillips scored in the 13th minute of a 4-1 loss at Houston on April 1, snapping a drought of more than 520 minutes. The former Manchester City player added his eighth of the season in the second minute of stoppage time.

Philadelphia (4-7-4) played a man down after Derrick Jones was given a straight red card for a foul on Felipe Martins in the 53rd minute.

Luis Robles had three saves, including the diving, one-handed stop of a rocket by Chris Pontius from point-blank range in the 22nd minute, and recorded his first shutout since a 2-0 win over Columbus on April 22.

Philadelphia has lost three in a row.

