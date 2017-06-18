Oscar's kicks spark on-field tussle in Chinese Super League

In this Sunday, June 18, 2017 photo, Shanghai SIPG players, red jersey, and Guangzhou R&F players, blue jersey, tussle after Shanghai's Oscar was tackled on the ground, during their Chinese Super League match in Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong province. Former Chelsea player Oscar sparked a bench-clearing tussle in the Chinese Super League game between Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou R&F on Sunday after twice kicking the ball into players at close range. Color China Photo via AP)