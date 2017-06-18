WNBA Capsules

Diana Taurasi scored 19 points to break the WNBA career scoring record in the Phoenix Mercury's 90-59 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.
Taurasi finished with 7,494 points, passing Tina Thompson's mark of 7,488. Taurasi broke the record in the closing seconds of the first half, coming around a screen by Emma Cannon near the top of the key and knifing into the lane, past Nneka Ogwumike, for a layup.
The game was stopped and the crowd, which included former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, gave Taurasi a warm ovation. It only took the Mercury star 13 seasons to become the league's top scorer. Thompson needed 17 seasons to achieve her total. Earlier in the season, Taurasi set the career 3-pointer record.
Ogwumike led the Sparks (8-3) with 18 points and had seven rebounds, and Candace Parker added 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists. The Sparks raced to a 15-0 lead, were up 22-2 and led 38-17 at the end of the first quarter.
The Mercury (6-5) had a season-high 19 turnovers, were held nearly 25 points below their season scoring average (83.7) and shot a season-low 32.8 percent from the field.
WINGS 87, MYSTICS 83
WASHINGTON (AP) — Glory Johnson scored 16 of her season-high 27 points in the third quarter and Dallas closed on an 8-0 run to beat Washington.,
Skylar Diggins-Smith had 19 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, and Theresa Plaisance and Allisha Gray each scored 12 points for Dallas (5-8). The Wings, who trailed by as many as 12 points in the second half, snapped a three-game skid.
Tayler Hill led Washington (7-4) with a season-high 21 points.
FEVER 91, SKY 79
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Tiffany Mitchell scored a season-high 19 points and Indiana overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to beat Chicago for its first round victory over the season.
Candice Dupree had 18 points, Erlana Larkins added a season-high 16, and Shenise Johnson had 14 for Indiana (6-6). Briann January had 10 points and seven assists.
Allie Quigley led Chicago (2-9) with 18 points. Tamera Young added 16 points, and Jessica Breland had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
STORM 75, STARS 57
SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 22 points, a season-high 15 rebounds and a career-best five blocked shots and Seattle beat winless San Antonio to snap a three-game skid.
Crystal Langhorne added 10 points, and Sue Bird had nine assists for Seattle (6-5).
Kayla McBride led San Antonio (0-11) with 11 points.
