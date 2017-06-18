Russian fans say dozens barred from Confederations Cup

FILE - In this Saturday, June 18, 2016 file photo, Alexander Shprygin holds a Russian flag while speaking to the media as a group of soccer fans deported from France arrived in Moscow. Russian fans say dozens, including a notorious fan leader, have been barred from going to Confederations Cup games after they had ID documents unexpectedly canceled. Fan leader Alexander Shprygin, who was twice expelled from France last year following violence between Russian and English supporters in Marseille, says his ID was canceled and he has heard of around 50 similar cases. Alexander Zemlianichenko, File AP Photo