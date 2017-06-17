Minnesota United midfielder Kevin Molino tumbles over Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad
Minnesota United midfielder Kevin Molino tumbles over Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad 15) during an MLS soccer match in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Sports

June 17, 2017 9:35 PM

Movsisyan, Real Salt Lake beat Minnesota United 1-0

The Associated Press
SANDY, Utah

Yura Movsisyan scored a late goal and Real Salt Lake beat expansion Minnesota United 1-0 on Saturday night.

Movsisyan chipped in from point-blank range in the 84th minute. Justen Glad's header of a corner kick by Joao Plata was stopped by Bobby Shuttleworth, but the goalkeeper lost control of the ball and Movsisyan poked home his fifth goal of the season.

Shuttleworth had a season-high eight saves, his most since recording nine for New England in a 0-0 draw at Portland on May 2, 2013, as Real Salt Lake outshot Minnesota 29-5.

Salt Lake (5-10-2) allowed 11 combined goals in its last two matches with goalkeeper Nick Rimando on international duty. The 38-year old returned Saturday and, despite making just one save, improved his MLS career regular-season records for shutouts (133) and saves (1,488).

Minnesota (4-9-2) has lost two in a row and four of its last five.

Real Salt Lake's Kyle Beckerman, on warning from the MLS Disciplinary Committee, was shown a yellow card and will be suspended one match.

