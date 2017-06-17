Vancouver Whitecaps' Jordan Harvey, left, and FC Dallas' Maximiliano Urruti collide as they vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Sports

June 17, 2017 9:22 PM

Techera helps Whitecaps salvage 1-1 draw with FC Dallas

The Associated Press
VANCOUVER, British Columbia

Cristian Techera scored on a free kick in the 74th minute to help the Vancouver Whitecaps tie FC Dallas 1-1 on Saturday night.

Techera curled a left-footed shot over the wall and past goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez from about 30 yards out for the Uruguayan's fourth of the season.

The Whitecaps brought on 16-year-old Alphonso Davies, who made his debut for Canada in a friendly this week, with 30 minutes to go in hopes of sparking something, and his galloping runs seemed to spark Vancouver (6-6-2) before Techera struck.

Maximiliano Urruti scored for Dallas (6-3-6) in the 52nd minute. He stole the ball from fellow Argentine Matias Laba in midfield and slotted home his eighth goal.

