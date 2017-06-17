San Diego Padres players cheer after teammate Chase d'Arnaud's home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eleventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Sports

June 17, 2017 5:14 PM

Padres beat Brewers in another slugfest, 7-5 in 11 innings

By JOE TOTORAITIS Associated Press
MILWAUKEE

Cory Spangenberg and Chase d'Arnaud each hit solo home runs in the 11th inning, lifting the San Diego Padres over the Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 on Saturday in yet another slugfest.

The teams have combined for 15 home runs in the first two games of the three-game series. The Padres totaled five home runs Saturday, including two by Yangervis Solarte and one by Wil Myers, while Milwaukee got a homer each from Orlando Arcia, Eric Thames and Keon Broxton. On Friday night, Thames' game-ending shot in the 10th was the seventh home run of the game.

Spangenberg hit the first pitch from reliever Oliver Drake (2-2) leading off, and two outs later, d'Arnaud followed with his first homer of the season.

Jose Torres (4-2) picked up the win in relief. Phil Maton pitched the 11th for his first career save.

