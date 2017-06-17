Former Bengals football player pleads to indecent exposure

A former Cincinnati Bengals football player has pleaded no contest to assault and indecent exposure for an incident earlier this year in a church parking lot.
The Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2sBmoXl ) 26-year-old Jerome Schaffer, of Morgan Township, entered the misdemeanor pleas Thursday in Butler County Area Court.
Authorities said an agitated Schaffer was under the apparent influence of drugs during his February arrest for getting into a fight at one location then trying to break into cars and exposing himself at the church.
His attorney says Schaffer is now doing well and has attended treatment programs.
Schaffer starred at Cincinnati LaSalle High School and the University of Cincinnati before signing as a free agent linebacker in 2012. He played nine games for the Bengals in 2013. He was waived in 2014.
