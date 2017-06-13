Sports

June 13, 2017 6:28 AM

Redskins name Doug Williams senior VP of player personnel

The Associated Press
ASHBURN, Va.

Former Redskins quarterback Doug Williams has been named Washington's senior vice president of player personnel.

Team president Bruce Allen announced the move Tuesday morning at a news conference.

Williams has been with the team as a senior personnel executive since February 2014. The 61-year-old previously worked for Allen with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has scouted for the Jacksonville Jaguars and coached at the college level at Grambling State.

During his playing career, Williams was the first black quarterback to lead a team to victory in the Super Bowl and earned MVP honors in the title game after the 1987 season.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dust Devils ready to open season

Dust Devils ready to open season 1:56

Dust Devils ready to open season
Take a hike along Falls Creek Falls 2:01

Take a hike along Falls Creek Falls
VIDEO: Jimmy Shane returns to the Tri-Cities 2:08

VIDEO: Jimmy Shane returns to the Tri-Cities

View More Video

Sports Videos