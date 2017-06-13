Dust Devils ready to open season

The Kamiakin Braves beat the Lewis and Clark Tigers 49-13 on Friday at Lampson Stadium, but there's still plenty of room for improvement as they head into their first conference game, against Chiawana, next week.
After knocking off one of the top teams in the state in Week 1, the Bellevue Wolverines, the Richland High School football team will look to clean up some mistakes in their home opener Friday against Wenatchee.
The Richland Bombers reached the state semifinals in 2015 and Class 4A title game last year. With several core members of both those teams returning this season, they're hoping for even bigger things in 2017.
Tim Sullivan went on to play basketball for Pasco High School (Class of 1985), and said the play of Bulldogs in the '70s, like Don Vaughn and Donald Bell, inspired him and the teams he played on to be great.