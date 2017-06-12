Kid wins Icee-chugging contest — but loses against an epic brain freeze

We’ve all been there. The ice cream or shake or iced coffee you’re enjoying is so tasty that you overdo it and pay a big price.
We’re struck by sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia — although its common name is brain freeze or an ice-cream headache.
Science Daily explains it this way: “When you slurp a really cold drink or eat ice cream too fast, you are rapidly changing the temperature in the back of the throat at the juncture of the internal carotid artery, which feeds blood to the brain, and the anterior cerebral artery, which is where brain tissue starts.”
This boy at a Memphis Cardinals game on Saturday wasn’t going to lose this Icee drinking contest and the result was sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia. It’s pretty funny.
Our man was not going to be denied in the Icee Chugging Contest.
No. Matter. The. Cost.#BrainFreeze #AutoZoneParkFun pic.twitter.com/swg1LMPP4P
