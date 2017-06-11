Cavs coach Tyronn Lue pleased by feisty turn to Finals

FILE - In this Friday, June 9, 2017, file photo, Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia 27) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert vie for ball during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland. After two straight Golden State blowouts to open the series and a thrilling comeback in Game 3, things turned feisty in Game 4 as the teams that are meeting in a third straight Finals showed some animosity.