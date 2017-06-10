From left, Dana Ward, Mark Gerboth, Penny Colton, Dan Hansen, Laurie Gerboth and Ellie Hedel placed first in its age group and 25th overall in the Washington Relay Race, a spinoff of August’s traditional Hood to Coast Relay. The Tri-City runners, dubbed Van Haulin, competed against more than 300 teams on June 3 over a 77-mile course starting at Shafer State Park near Olympia. The average age of Tri-City runner was just over 60 years. Each team member ran two legs of the race.
From left, Dana Ward, Mark Gerboth, Penny Colton, Dan Hansen, Laurie Gerboth and Ellie Hedel placed first in its age group and 25th overall in the Washington Relay Race, a spinoff of August’s traditional Hood to Coast Relay. The Tri-City runners, dubbed Van Haulin, competed against more than 300 teams on June 3 over a 77-mile course starting at Shafer State Park near Olympia. The average age of Tri-City runner was just over 60 years. Each team member ran two legs of the race. Courtesy photo
From left, Dana Ward, Mark Gerboth, Penny Colton, Dan Hansen, Laurie Gerboth and Ellie Hedel placed first in its age group and 25th overall in the Washington Relay Race, a spinoff of August’s traditional Hood to Coast Relay. The Tri-City runners, dubbed Van Haulin, competed against more than 300 teams on June 3 over a 77-mile course starting at Shafer State Park near Olympia. The average age of Tri-City runner was just over 60 years. Each team member ran two legs of the race. Courtesy photo

Sports

June 10, 2017 2:06 PM

‘Van Haulin’ rocks out in relay race

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

VIDEO: Jimmy Shane returns to the Tri-Cities

VIDEO: Jimmy Shane returns to the Tri-Cities 2:08

VIDEO: Jimmy Shane returns to the Tri-Cities
VIDEO: Southridge Suns reflect on season 2:25

VIDEO: Southridge Suns reflect on season
Highlights from the 2A/3A/4A state track championships in Tacoma 0:42

Highlights from the 2A/3A/4A state track championships in Tacoma

View More Video

Sports Videos