‘Van Haulin’ rocks out in relay race

From left, Dana Ward, Mark Gerboth, Penny Colton, Dan Hansen, Laurie Gerboth and Ellie Hedel placed first in its age group and 25th overall in the Washington Relay Race, a spinoff of August’s traditional Hood to Coast Relay. The Tri-City runners, dubbed Van Haulin, competed against more than 300 teams on June 3 over a 77-mile course starting at Shafer State Park near Olympia. The average age of Tri-City runner was just over 60 years. Each team member ran two legs of the race.
Courtesy photo
