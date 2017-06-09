Oakland Athletics' Jaycob Brugman grounds out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, June 9, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla., in Brugman's debut game in the majors.
Oakland Athletics' Jaycob Brugman grounds out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, June 9, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla., in Brugman's debut game in the majors. Chris O'Meara AP Photo
Oakland Athletics' Jaycob Brugman grounds out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, June 9, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla., in Brugman's debut game in the majors. Chris O'Meara AP Photo

Sports

June 09, 2017 7:34 PM

Rays hit 5 homers, beat Athletics 13-4

By MARK DIDTLER Associated Press
ST. PETERBURG, Fla.

Tampa Bay tied a season-high with five home runs, Alex Cobb went six strong innings, and the Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 13-4 on Friday night.

Steven Souza Jr., Mallex Smith, Logan Morrison, Tim Beckham and Corey Dickerson all homered for the Rays, who have hit four or more homers in a game six times this season. Souza, who entered in a 1-for-24 slide, had three hits and came within a double of hitting for the cycle.

Jesus Sucre had three hits and two RBIs, helping the Rays record a season-high in runs.

Cobb (5-5), coming off a start Saturday at Seattle in which he allowed nine runs and 14 hits over five innings, gave up one run and four hits.

Andrew Triggs (5-6) struggled for the fourth consecutive start, giving up eight runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. He has allowed 26 runs in 18 2/3 innings over the stretch.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

VIDEO: Jimmy Shane returns to the Tri-Cities

VIDEO: Jimmy Shane returns to the Tri-Cities 2:08

VIDEO: Jimmy Shane returns to the Tri-Cities
VIDEO: Southridge Suns reflect on season 2:25

VIDEO: Southridge Suns reflect on season
Highlights from the 2A/3A/4A state track championships in Tacoma 0:42

Highlights from the 2A/3A/4A state track championships in Tacoma

View More Video

Sports Videos