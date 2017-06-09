Washington State wide receiver Gabe Marks reacts during the second half of a game against Arizona, Oct. 24, 2015, in Tucson, Ariz. Tri-City residents will have access to more WSU sporting events, and other action from around the conference, after Charter Spectrum added the Pac-12 Network to its cable lineup in May.
June 09, 2017 4:22 PM

Charter Spectrum adds Pac-12 Network to cable lineup

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

The Pac-12 Network is now available for Charter Spectrum subscribers in the Tri-City area. The upgrade came after Charter’s May acquisition of Time Warner Cable, which already had a deal with the network.

The Pac-12 Network offers 850 live conference sporting events each year, including 35 football games and 100+ men’s basketball games, according to the network’s website. The network’s general feed is available on Spectrum’s TV Select and TV Silver packages, and can be found locally in high definition on Channel 452 (SD on Channel 332).

Spectrum’s top tier package, TV Gold, has all six of the network’s local signals — Washington, Oregon, Bay Area, Mountain, Los Angeles and Arizona — including the general feed. Pac-12 Washington is on Channel 454 (SD is 334) and Pac-12 Oregon is on Channel 453 (SD is 333).

The Tri-City Herald will now run listings for live sporting events on the Pac-12 Network and Pac-12 Washington in the sports TV and radio schedule, available in print and online.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

