Edwin Jackson joins Orioles, set to pitch for 12th MLB team

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 23, 2016 file photo, San Diego Padres starting pitcher Edwin Jackson works against a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game in San Diego. Right-hander Edwin Jackson will resume his lengthy major league career with Baltimore, which will be his 12th different big league team. The Orioles on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 selected Jackson's contract from Triple-A Norfolk. Gregory Bull, File AP Photo