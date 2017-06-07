Japan's Gen Shoji, right, and Syria's Mardek Mardkian vie for the ball during their Kirin Challenge Cup international friendly soccer match in Tokyo, Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
Japan's Gen Shoji, right, and Syria's Mardek Mardkian vie for the ball during their Kirin Challenge Cup international friendly soccer match in Tokyo, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Shuji Kajiyama AP Photo
Japan's Gen Shoji, right, and Syria's Mardek Mardkian vie for the ball during their Kirin Challenge Cup international friendly soccer match in Tokyo, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Shuji Kajiyama AP Photo

Sports

June 07, 2017 6:27 AM

Japan draws 1-1 with Syria but loses Kagawa to injury

The Associated Press
TOKYO

Yasuyuki Konno scored midway through the second half Wednesday to give Japan a 1-1 draw with Syria in a friendly.

Japan travels to Tehran to take on Iraq in a Group B qualifier on Tuesday but could be without Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa, who injured his left shoulder 10 minutes into the match at Tokyo Stadium. Kagawa was stretchered off the field and replaced by Shu Kurata.

Syria, which faces China next week and still has a chance to qualify for next year's World Cup, took the lead three minutes into the second half when Mardek Mardkian headed in a cross from Al Mawas.

About 10 minutes later, Yuto Nagatomo beat a Syrian defender in the penalty area before crossing to Konno, who scored his fourth international goal.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

VIDEO: Jimmy Shane returns to the Tri-Cities

VIDEO: Jimmy Shane returns to the Tri-Cities 2:08

VIDEO: Jimmy Shane returns to the Tri-Cities
VIDEO: Southridge Suns reflect on season 2:25

VIDEO: Southridge Suns reflect on season
Highlights from the 2A/3A/4A state track championships in Tacoma 0:42

Highlights from the 2A/3A/4A state track championships in Tacoma

View More Video

Sports Videos