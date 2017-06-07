Latest charges leave Spartans trying to repair reputation

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2016, file photo, Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio talks about the upcoming season during the team's NCAA college football media day, in East Lansing, Mich. Three Michigan State football players were charged Tuesday, June 6, 2017, with criminal sexual conduct in connection with an incident that occurred on campus in January. Coach Mark Dantonio dismissed all three players from the football program moments after the charges were made public. “Sexual assault has no place in our community, and I want to share my deep concern for the young woman affected and her family,” Dantonio said in a statement. Al Goldis, File AP Photo