Sports

June 06, 2017 7:58 PM

Mystics win 5th straight, 101-89 over Wings

The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas

Elena Delle Donne scored 23 points to help the Washington Mystics win their fifth straight with a 101-89 victory over the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night.

Washington led by at least seven points in the fourth quarter until the 2:34 mark when Dallas pulled to 89-83.

But Tierra Ruffin-Pratt answered with a floater in the lane and the Mystics grabbed two offensive rebounds on their next possession, leading to Kristi Toliver's 3-pointer from the corner for a 94-85 lead.

Toliver and Tayler Hill each added 17 points for Washington (6-2), which topped the century mark for the first time this season. Krystal Thomas and Ivory Latta scored 10 apiece.

The Mystics made 21 of 22 free throws with nine from Hill and eight by Delle Donne.

Skylar Diggins-Smith had 23 points and seven assists for Dallas (3-5). Glory Johnson added 19 points and eight rebounds, and Allisha Gray, the WNBA's rookie of the month, was just 2-of-12 shooting for 12 points.

