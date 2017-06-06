Usain Bolt to run 100 at the Golden Spike meet in June

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2016 file photo Jamaica's Usain Bolt poses with his gold medal for the men's 4x100 meters relay during an athletics podium ceremony at the Summer Olympics at Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Bolt will return to the Golden Spike in the Czech city of Ostrava. Organizers say the eight-time Olympic champion will run the 100 meters at the meet scheduled for June 28, 2017. Jae C. Hong, file AP Photo