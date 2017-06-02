Sports

June 02, 2017 10:54 PM

Cal State Fullerton beats Stanford 4-1 in NCAAs

The Associated Press
STANFORD, Calif.

John Gavin allowed just one run over seven innings and Cal State Fullerton beat Stanford 4-1 on Friday night to put the top-seeded Cardinal within a loss from elimination in the NCAA Tournament.

Gavin (7-2) struck out 10 for the Titans (36-21), who have won three of four against Stanford (41-15) this season.

Stanford entered winners of 22 of 24 overall. But Dillon Persinger singled in a run and later scored in the fifth, giving Fullerton a 3-1 cushion.

The Titans struck out 13 in snapping Stanford's eight-game home winning streak in NCAA regional play.

Andrew Summerville (5-3) struck out four in 4 1/3 innings for Stanford, who managed just one extra-base hit.

