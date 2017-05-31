Wednesday's Sports in Brief

TIGER WOODS
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods can't follow simple instructions during a dazed and disoriented encounter with police in dash-cam footage that Jupiter released Wednesday night.
During a field sobriety test, Woods swayed as he straddled the white line and could not take a step in the heel-to-toe method. When asked to raise his right hand, he started to raise his left hand when the officer corrected him.
Eventually, his hands were behind his back as he was arrested and placed in the back seat of a patrol car.
The footage came from his arrest Monday in the dark of early morning when Jupiter police noticed his Mercedes parked on the side of a six-lane road, part of it in the road and part of it in the bicycle lane.
Police found Woods sound asleep behind the wheel, according to an incident report. The engine was running, the brake lights were on and the right turn signal was blinking. Police also released photos of his car that showed both tires flat with minor damage around the bumpers.
When the officer asks Woods where he had been, the 14-time major champion says, "LA." He says he was headed down to Orange County.
BASEBALL
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout had successful surgery on his injured left thumb Wednesday, and the Los Angeles Angels slugger is likely to be out for at least six weeks.
Dr. Steve Shin performed surgery on Trout's ulnar collateral ligament and dorsal capsule, the Angels said. The typical recovery time for the procedure is six to eight weeks.
"We're going to count the days, and we're excited that everything went well," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "Hopefully we'll continue to get good news as he starts to work through his rehab and when he can pick up the bat."
Trout injured his hand while sliding headfirst into second base in Miami on Sunday, and is going on the disabled list for the first time in his career.
The two-time AL MVP is off to another spectacular start to the season, batting .337 with 16 homers, 36 RBIs and a 1.203 OPS. He leads the AL in on-base percentage (.461), slugging percentage (.742), extra-base hits (32) and walks (36).
Scioscia and the Angels seem hopeful of a relatively quick recovery from an injury that can vary widely in its severity. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons had a similar surgery and returned in five weeks last season.
NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper has agreed to drop his appeal of a four-game suspension and will have one game shaved from the punishment.
Harper reached the agreement Wednesday with Major League Baseball and began serving the suspension immediately.
He did not issue a statement and was not in the Nationals clubhouse before Wednesday night's game against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park.
The punishment stemmed from a bench-clearing brawl on Monday after Harper was hit by a 98 mph fastball from Giants reliever Hunter Strickland. There's no word on Strickland, who received a six-game suspension and also had planned to appeal.
The bad blood between the two stemmed from a pair of home runs Harper hit off Strickland in the 2014 playoffs.
NEW YORK (AP) — Even Mr. Met is frustrated with the team's disappointing start.
New York's funny-looking mascot flashed his "middle" finger at a fan during Wednesday night's 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, and the team says the employee who did it won't work in the costume again.
A person tweeted video of the incident, which soon went viral online, and the club quickly issued a statement.
"We apologize for the inappropriate action of this employee," the Mets said in an email attributed to the organization. "We do not condone this type of behavior. We are dealing with this matter internally."
A Mets official told The Associated Press more than one person wears the Mr. Met costume during each season, and the person who wore it Wednesday night will not work in the costume again. The Mets official spoke on condition of anonymity because the statement from the organization was the team's only authorized comment.
Mr. Met, known for an oversized head with baseball seams, is among the sport's most recognized mascots. Technically, he has only four digits on his hand — three fingers and a thumb.
COLLEGE GOLF
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Brad Dalke held off Sulman Raza to give Oklahoma its second NCAA golf championship, 3-1-1 over defending champion Oregon on Wednesday at Rich Harvest Farms.
Blaine Hale and Max McGreevy won the first two matches for Oklahoma, and Dalke finished off Raza 2 and 1 with a 2-foot bogey putt for a halve on No. 17.
The Sooners also won in 1989 at home at Oak Tree when the championship was a stroke-play event.
Dalke took the lead with a 30-foot birdie putt on No. 13 and won the 14th and 15th for a 3-up lead. Raza won the 16th to extend the match, and Dalke ended it a hole later.
Hale beat Norman Xiong 4 and 3 in the opening match, and McGreevy topped Edwin Yi 3 and 2 in the second in the Oklahoma senior's final event for the Sooners.
Oklahoma's Grant Hirschman halved his match with Ryan Gronlund. Wyndham Clark had the only win for Oregon, beating Rylee Reinertson 1 up.
The Ducks missed a chance to join Augusta State (2010-11) and Alabama (2013-14) as the only back-to-back winners since the match-play era began in 2009.
On Monday, Mississippi's Braden Thornberry won the individual title.
