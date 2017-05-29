San Diego Padres' Hunter Renfroe, center, is congratulated by teammates for hitting a grand slam against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Monday, May 29, 2017.
San Diego Padres' Hunter Renfroe, center, is congratulated by teammates for hitting a grand slam against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Monday, May 29, 2017. Alex Gallardo AP Photo
San Diego Padres' Hunter Renfroe, center, is congratulated by teammates for hitting a grand slam against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Monday, May 29, 2017. Alex Gallardo AP Photo

Sports

May 29, 2017 4:45 PM

Renfroe's grand slam lifts Padres over slumping Cubs 5-2

By BERNIE WILSON AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO

Rookie Hunter Renfroe hit a grand slam off Kyle Hendricks and the San Diego Padres won 5-2 on Monday to hand the Chicago Cubs their fourth straight loss.

The defending World Series champion Cubs have lost six straight road games. They were coming off a three-game sweep at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cubs had only three hits. They drew 10 walks and two batters were hit by pitches.

Hendricks (4-3) retired his first 10 batters before allowing seven of his final 11 to reach.

Jose Torres (3-2) pitched two scoreless, hitless innings for the win. He walked two and struck out one. Brandon Maurer pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice

Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice 0:14

Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice
Royals manager Ned Yost breaks concrete blocks at spring training 0:55

Royals manager Ned Yost breaks concrete blocks at spring training
VIDEO: Southridge Suns reflect on season 2:25

VIDEO: Southridge Suns reflect on season

View More Video

Sports Videos