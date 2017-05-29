Kerr not well yet, but hasn't ruled himself out for Game 1

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 28, 2016 file photo, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr directs his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Oakland, Calif. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is not yet ready to return to the bench as the franchise prepares for its third straight trip to the NBA Finals. General manager Bob Myers made the announcement Thursday, May 25, 2017 though didn’t rule out Kerr coming back at some point if he somehow is healthy enough to do so. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo