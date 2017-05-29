FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 28, 2016 file photo, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr directs his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Oakland, Calif. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is not yet ready to return to the bench as the franchise prepares for its third straight trip to the NBA Finals. General manager Bob Myers made the announcement Thursday, May 25, 2017 though didn’t rule out Kerr coming back at some point if he somehow is healthy enough to do so.
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 28, 2016 file photo, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr directs his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Oakland, Calif. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is not yet ready to return to the bench as the franchise prepares for its third straight trip to the NBA Finals. General manager Bob Myers made the announcement Thursday, May 25, 2017 though didn’t rule out Kerr coming back at some point if he somehow is healthy enough to do so. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo
Sports

May 29, 2017 3:12 PM

Kerr not well yet, but hasn't ruled himself out for Game 1

By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer
OAKLAND, Calif.

Golden State's Steve Kerr expects to decide soon whether he will coach in the NBA Finals, saying Monday he's not yet ready but hasn't ruled himself out for Game 1.

Kerr said: "As of right now I would not coach Thursday night. It's still up in the air." He said that by Game 1, he might make a decision on his status.

The reigning NBA Coach of the Year, still not feeling well after a May 5 procedure to repair a spinal fluid leak, addressed the media Monday when acting coach Mike Brown was out with the flu.

He joked: "I told the team the good news is the team is really healthy, the bad news is the coaching staff is dropping like flies."

Brown has been coaching the team since Game 3 of the first round at Portland, with Kerr assisting at practice and from the locker room before and during games.

